Need for Energy Security Creating Career Opportunities in Renewable Energy Across Asia Pacific

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2021 -- The vulnerability of energy supply is something that countries like Singapore understand only too well. There is now a pressing need to establish energy security and this is creating many renewable energy career opportunities across Asia Pacific thanks to the potential of sources such as wind and solar power. Singapore is a country that has a large carbon footprint (for its size), contributing 0.11% of global emissions despite being only 0.0005% of the world's land. 95% of Singapore's power needs are currently met by natural gas and the country is dependent on fossil fuels - although not for much longer. Diversifying power sources to create energy security is a key priority in Singapore today, particularly by focusing on developing solar capacity and other low-carbon sources. In addition, the Singapore government has committed to halving absolute carbon levels by 2050. All this points to a surge in alternative energy markets and many more renewable energy career opportunities across Asia Pacific in the years to come.



LVI Associates helps to secure the talent behind our everyday lives, connecting innovative minds with renewable energy career opportunities across Asia Pacific to help solve key challenges such as energy security. The firm has extensive history in the region and works with a broad spectrum of organisations, including those who are seeking to innovate and disrupt and very well-established global brands. Areas of expertise at the firm include building services, construction, forensics, transportation, water and environmental - as well as renewable energy. Recognising the crucial importance of people, LVI Associates has established a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and forged key connections at organisations all over the world. A range of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions provide options for every situation, giving businesses the chance to recruit for greater innovation and resilience and supporting individuals who are looking to take that career-defining next step.



As a leading specialist recruiter for the infrastructure sector, LVI Associates is a source of the most current renewable energy career opportunities across Asia Pacific. The firm not only has in-depth expertise and reach in Asia Pacific but on a global level too thanks to being the hiring partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group. The team at LVI Associates is highly trained - consultants receive extensive ongoing support - and all work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. Whether it's renewable energy career opportunities across Asia Pacific, or supporting businesses recruitment for the next generation of talent, LVI Associates is a key partner with wide-ranging specialist expertise and insight. There are currently a broad spectrum of roles available via LVI Associates in Singapore, including Senior Semicon R&D Engineer, Data Centre Services Manager, Sales Manager [Wastewater], Technical Consultant [Data Centre Solutions] and R&D roles in Semiconductor Manufacture.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Andrew McNeilis, Managing Director at LVI Associates. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About LVI Associates Singapore

LVI Associates Singapore is the leading specialist recruitment agency for the infrastructure sector. Reimagining recruitment for this fast moving and innovative industry has enabled the firm to bring together the brightest talent and key enterprises to help continue to drive the sector forward.