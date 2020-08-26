Need for Optimum TTM Strategy Is Spotted as Key Trend of Low-Code Development Platform Market

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2020 -- As per a research conducted by P&S Intelligence, the global low-code development platform market is predicted to reach a value of $187.0 billion by 2030, and is expected to exhibit 31.1% CAGR during the time period 2020–2030. The market is being driven by the rising demand for business digitization, strict government norms, and less dependency on information technology professionals. In terms of enterprise, the market is bifurcated into small & medium enterprises (SME) and large enterprises.



Request to view sample of this market research at:https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/low-code-development-platform-market/report-sample



When offering is taken into consideration, the low-code development platform market is categorized into service and solution, between which, the service category is projected to progress at a faster pace in the years to come. This can be ascribed to the rising requirement for integration, implementation, and consulting services. In addition to this, the rising requirement for upgradation, technical expertise, maintenance, and monitoring of low-code platforms are also driving the growth of this category.



The low-code development platform market is also being positively influenced by uncertainty in the regulatory landscape. In the aftermath of crippling cyber-attacks, such as the data leak of around 87 million Facebook users in 2018, governments across the globe implemented strict regulations regarding the protection of customers' personal data. Therefore, while developing business applications, companies need to consider regulatory compliance. With the use of the low-code development platform, apps that comply with data security regulations can be easily created.



Browse report overview with detailed TOC on "Low-Code Development Platform Market Research Report - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" at:https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/low-code-development-platform-market



Some of the key companies in the low-code development platform market are Salesforce.com Inc., Appian Corporation, AgilePoint Inc., Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Outsystems Inc., ServiceNow Inc., Caspio Inc., MatsSoft Limited, Mendix Technology B.V., Lansa Inc., Pegasystems Inc., Quick Base Inc., and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.



The research includes detailed analysis of;



Based on Offering

-Solution

General purpose

Process app

Database app

Mobile-first app

Request handling



-Service

Professional

Managed



Based on Deployment Type

-Cloud

-On-Premises



Based on Enterprise

-Large Enterprises

-Small & Medium Enterprises (SME)



Based on Vertical

-Information Technology (IT)

-Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

-Retail

-Healthcare

-Government

-Manufacturing

-Media and Entertainment

-Education

-Energy and Utilities



More Reports By P&S Intelligence



Optical Networking and Communication Market

The emergence of the machine-to-machine (M2M) and internet of things (IoT) technologies, growing demand for high bandwidth, and rising mobile data traffic are some of the factors driving the adoption of optical networking and communication solutions.

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/-optical-networking-and-communication-market



SD-WAN Market

The rising need for network privacy and improved visibility, vast adoption of cloud-based applications, internet of things (IoT), and big data, and surging awareness about cyber threats are the major factors contributing toward the rising demand for software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) solutions.

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/sd-wan-market



About P&S Intelligence



P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.