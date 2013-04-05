Need Legal Help for Drinking and Driving in Wisconsin? Get Free Consultation with DUI Lawyers

Pittsfield, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- Legal Yogi would like to offer some guidance for those panicked and wondering about their DUI charge:



- The Penalties of Not Finding a Good DUI Lawyer

- The Benefits of A Good DUI Lawyer

- Repeat Offenses

- What to expect from the Attorney



The Penalties of not finding a Good DUI Lawyer



Those charged with a DUI in Wisconsin may face high court costs, but they face higher costs from possible fines, license revocation, jail, and/or car impoundment. It can be costly in indirect ways such as job loss, the mark on one’s record, and higher penalties for subsequent charges.



The Benefits of a Good DUI Lawyer



Finding the right lawyer for Wisconsin drunk driving is important. There are lawyers who specialize in the DUI and know the intricacies and processes of cases. Consultations can be given to determine whether an offender has a fighting chance. Contesting a charge is possible. If the defendant remembers anything about the event that might have been overlooked, charges have fewer grounds and can be defeated.



Repeat Offenses



The language of DUI statutes in Wisconsin places special emphasis on subsequent charges. Good lawyers with DUI specialty are especially crucial for subsequent charges. Understanding the law is more important. A good lawyer will know, and how to handle aspects of the case like evidence, interview witnesses, and negotiate.



What to Expect From the Attorney



With an OWI, it is important to have a lawyer in place to help avoid license revocation. Offenders must file an administrative appeal within 10 days of the charge if they hope to get their licenses back within a manageable time period.



As far as the relationship is concerned, Attorneys will take care of getting papers and affairs of the court process in order. The attorney will gather the state’s evidence, police reports, and test results. Offenders and attorneys will go over the evidence and discuss the events of the charge and strategies for court. During the case, the attorney will view the prosecutor’s case and adjust exploit weak points in their argument and evidence. The right attorney can take on even the most unfortunate case of drinking and driving in Wisconsin.



