Need Social Security Theft Protection? Get Free Consultation with Experts

- How Information is Stolen

- Keep Information Private

- Where to Report ID Theft

- What to Do if Affected



Data-gathering Methods of ID Thieves



Identity thieves have many ways to steal someone’s personal information. They dumpster dive and shoulder surf. They get it from the Internet when someone puts it out on an unsecured website. To prevent Social Security number identity theft, be vigilant about shredding bank statements or credit card offers and lean far over the counter when checking out of a store so no one can get charge card numbers.



Maintain Privacy

Enforce Social Security number theft protection by keeping a tight lid on private information. In addition to shredding documents that may show one’s SSN or credit card data, be certain that the websites one visits are secure before agreeing to pay for something with a credit card. Do not carry a Social Security card on one’s person; keep it locked away safely.



How and Where to Report ID Theft

The Social Security office cannot remedy credit problems that result from identity theft. However, if one suspects that one’s SSN is being used by someone else, it is wise to alert the SS office. If credit issues begin to arise due to Social Security number identity theft, contact the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). This is the law enforcement agency that follows up on identity theft complaints. Letting the IRS know about it to make sure an ID thief cannot receive a tax return that doesn’t belong to him.



Steps to Take if Victimized by an ID Thief

The moment one realizes that he has been targeted by an identity thief, he should contact all of his creditors to put freezes on his accounts. This is one effective way to encourage Social Security number theft protection. When one’s accounts are frozen, no one can use them, including the person in whose name they are. Let the major credit reporting bureaus know of the theft, too. They can monitor one’s credit reports and send alerts if someone attempts to use a frozen account.



