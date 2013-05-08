Need Stop Foreclosure Loan? How to Get Free Consultation with Avoid Foreclosure Lawyers

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- This easy-to-use website offers to share its knowledge of foreclosure prevention by adjustments to a mortgage, such as:



Home Affordable Modification Program (HAMP)

Back in 2008, the Obama Administration developed the HAMP plan to help folks having a hard time making their mortgage payments. If one qualifies for HAMP assistance, he can stop the foreclosure process. Some of the requirements are that a homeowner took out his mortgage before January 1,2009, that he is either in default on his loan or is about to be, and that he has a financial hardship which he can document. Such a hardship may be the loss of a job or a long-term illness or injury. Also, the home cannot be condemned.



Home Affordable Refinance Program (HARP)

HARP is another part of the Making Home Affordable program devised by the Obama Administration. This is available only for homeowners whose mortgages are owned by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac. It must also have been obtained before June 1, 2009. One can get a stop foreclosure refinance loan through HARP if he is underwater in his loan. This means that he owes more on the mortgage than what the house is worth. He may qualify for a Streamline refinance loan. If one’s current lender doesn’t participate in HARP, go to another lender that does take part in HARP.



Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)

HUD can help people avoid all forms of foreclosure, including reverse mortgage foreclosure. The Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA) is a HUD-approved counseling service that can help reduce a mortgage by up to $1,000 per month, with very low interest rates such as 2% or3%. Mortgage HOPE Crisis Hotline (MHCH) is available by telephone and can give a homeowner excellent guidance to prevent foreclosure by resolving mortgage problems. Homeowner’s HOPE provides counseling and education to help folks overcome financial difficulties, free of charge. All of these organizations are HUD-approved and available through the HUD homepage.



Neighborhood Lenders

Any credit union or bank that participates in HAMP, HARP, or HUD programs can help with mortgage foreclosure help. Simply gather the required documentation of financial hardship and ability to handle a lower payment, stop by a participating Financer, and fill out the application. It may take up to a month to hear back; be patient. Many homeowners are requesting some form of governmental assistance, and the banks are doing the best they can to provide it.



