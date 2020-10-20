Need to Streamline Business Operations to Heighten Adoption of 3D Scanners in the Upcoming Decade's Forecast.

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2020 -- A recent market study published by FMI on the 3D scanners market includes global industry analysis of 2015-2019 and opportunity assessment for 2020-2030, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters, growth prospects of this market are obtained with maximum precision.



3D Scanners Market Taxonomy



The global 3D scanners market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to the reader.



Component

3D Scanners /Hardware

Laser 3D Scanners

Optical 3D Scanners

Structured-light 3D Scanners

3D Scanning Software



Services

3D Design & Modelling

Integration & Deployment

Consulting

Support & Maintenance



Type

Portable/Handheld

Desktop-based

Fixed-mount

Robot-mount



Range

Short Range (Less than 1m)

Medium Range (1.1m to 300m)

Long Range (More than 300.1m)



End User

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Civil and Architecture

Healthcare

Education

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Others



Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Chapter 01 - Executive Summary



The report begin with the executive summary of the 3D scanners market, which includes key findings and statistics of the market. It also offers demand and supply-side trends pertaining to this market.



Chapter 02 - Market Overview



Readers can find the definition and a detailed taxonomy of the 3D scanners market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the market. Along with this, comprehensive information pertaining to 3D scanners and their properties are provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which helps readers understand the scope of the 3D scanners market report.



Chapter 03 - Key Market Trends



The 3D scanners market report provides key market trends that are expected to significantly impact market growth during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are also provided in this section.



Chapter 04 - Key Success Factors



This section includes factors that have emerged as key successful factors and strategies adopted by key market participants.



Chapter 05 - Global Demand Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030



This section explains the value analysis for the global 3D scanners market during the forecast period of 2020-2030. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical 3D scanners market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2020), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2020-2030). Along with this, the pricing analysis of the 3D scanners market at the regional level has also been provided in this section.



Chapter 06 - Market Background



This chapter explains the key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the 3D scanners market over the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the value chain, supply chain, forecast factors, and value chain analysis of the 3D scanners market. Moreover, in-depth information about market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.



Chapter 07 - Global Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Component



Based on component, the 3D scanners market is segmented into 3D scanners/hardware, 3D scanning software, and services. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the 3D scanners market and market attractiveness analysis.



Chapter 08 - Global Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Type



Based on type, the 3D scanners market is segmented into portable/handheld, desktop-based, fixed-mount, and robot-mount. In this chapter, readers can find information about developments and key trends in the 3D scanners market.



Chapter 09 - Global Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Range



Based on range, the 3D scanners market is segmented into short range, medium range, and long range. In this chapter, readers can find information about developments and key trends in the 3D scanners market.



Chapter 10 - Global Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by End User



Based on end user, the 3D scanners market is segmented into automotive, aerospace & defense, civil & architecture, healthcare, education, manufacturing, media & entertainment, and others. In this chapter, readers can find information about developments and key trends in the 3D scanners market.



Chapter 11 - Global Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030 by Region



This chapter explains how the 3D scanners market is expected to grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.



Chapter 12 - North America Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030



This chapter includes a detailed analysis on the growth of the North America 3D scanners market, along with country-wise assessment of the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find pricing analysis, regional trends, volume analysis, and market growth based on product, Enterprise Size, and countries in North America.



Chapter 13 - Latin America Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030



This chapter provides the growth scenario of the 3D scanners market in countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.



Chapter 14 - Europe Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030



Important growth prospects of the 3D scanners market in several countries such as Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, BENELUX, Russia and the Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.



Chapter 15 - East Asia Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030



This chapter provides the growth scenario of the 3D scanners market in Eastern Europe countries such as China, Japan and South Korea.



Chapter 16 - South Asia and Pacific Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030



This chapter highlights the growth of the 3D scanners market in South Asia by focusing on India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Oceania and Rest of South Asia. This section also helps readers understand key factors that are responsible for the growth of the 3D scanners market in South Asia.



Chapter 17 - Middle East and Africa Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030



This chapter provides information about how the 3D scanners market is expected to grow in major countries of the Middle East & Africa region, such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, and the Rest of Middle East and Africa, during the forecast period of 2020-2030.



Chapter 18 - Key and Emerging Countries Analysis



This chapter highlights the growth of the 3D scanners market in key countries. Along with this, assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.



Chapter 19 - Market Structure Analysis



In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the 3D scanners market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolios.



Chapter 20 - Competition Analysis



In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of prominent stakeholders in the 3D scanners market, along with the detailed information about each company, which include the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Hexagon Ab, Faro Technologies Inc., Nikon Metrology NV, Topcon Corporation, Trimble Inc., Creaform, Inc., 3D Digital Corporation, Perceptron, Inc., and others.



Chapter 21 - Assumptions and Acronyms



This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the 3D scanners market report.



Chapter 22 - Research Methodology



This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the 3D scanners market.