NeedALoanToday.com Has the Information Consumers Need

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2012 -- In today’s uncertain economy, more and more consumers need loans to cover expenses or to make extraordinary purchases or repairs. Financing options can often be confusing. For many, the possibility of bad credit ratings adds to the complications.



“NeedALoanToday.com was designed to help people sort through the pros and cons of the various loan options available,” explained its creator Alan Schneidermen. “I understand how it feels to be worried that you might get scammed and end up with even more problems than you started with. I have felt the same way. Without a doubt, there is mounting uncertainty for consumers and conflicting information available that complicates the decision making ability of many consumers.”



Scheidermen’s website gives consumers the straight facts on personal short term loans. It explains the differences between secured and unsecured loans as well. It also has information on the different scenarios consumers in need of loans may encounter depending on whether they have good credit or bad.



“Obviously, it’s harder to secure financing when you have bad credit,” said Schneidermen. “But even people with bad credit still have options when they know where to look. We want to help people choose the right loan for their situation. That’s what my website is all about.”



The website also features articles and other related information concerning financing. It includes information on ways to save money, improve credit scores, and pay off debt faster. There is a special emphasis on the many aspects of payday loans. Help is also offered as to the steps that should be taken in the case of identity theft.



“Sometimes when people find themselves needing money, they also find themselves in need of hope,” offered Schneidermen. “Education is hope. Knowledge is power. That’s why my company prides itself in giving people hope and power through information.”



About needaloantoday.com

Please visit http://needaloantoday.com for more information on how to choose a short term personal loan, even if you have bad credit.



For more information, contact:

Alan Schneidermen, website owner

support@needaloantoday.com

website: http://needaloantoday.com