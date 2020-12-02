New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2020 -- The Global Needle Coke Market report by Reports and Data is an all-encompassing study of the global Needle Coke market. The report serves as a prototype of the highly functional Needle Coke industry. Our market researchers' panel has performed quantitative and qualitative assessments of the global Needle Coke market dynamics in a bid to forecast the global market growth over the forecast period. They have taken into consideration several factors, such as market penetration, pricing structure, product portfolios, end-user industries, and the key market growth drivers and constraints, to endow the readers with a sound understanding of the market. The report provides the reader with a panoramic view of the Needle Coke market, supported by key statistical data and industry-verified facts. Hence, it examines the size, share, and volume of the Needle Coke industry in the historical period to forecast the same valuations for the forecast period.



Phillips 66, Graftech International, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Company, China National Petroleum Corporation, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Asbury Carbon Inc., Sojitz Ject Corporation, Graphite India Limited, and Baosteel Group, among others.



The Needle Coke market research report is broadly bifurcated in terms of product type, application spectrum, end-user landscape, and competitive backdrop, which would help readers gain more impactful insights into the different aspects of the market. Under the competitive outlook, the report's authors have analyzed the financial standing of the leading companies operating across this industry. The gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, and the individual growth rates of these companies have also been ascertained in this section. Our team has accurately predicted the future market scope of the new entrants and established competitors using several analytical tools, such as Porter's Five Forces Analysis, SWOT analysis, and investment assessment.



The latest report is furnished with a detailed examination of the Needle Coke market and the global economic landscape ravaged by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has significantly affected millions of people's lives. Besides, it has turned the global economy upside down, which has adversely impacted the Needle Coke business sphere. Thus, the report encompasses the severe effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the Needle Coke market and its key segments.



Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Coal-Based Needle Coke

Petroleum-Based Needle Coke



Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Super-Premium Grade

Premium Grade

Intermediate-Premium Grade



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Electrodes

Silicon Metal & Ferroalloys

Carbon Black

Rubber Compounds

Others



Geographical Scenario:



The global Needle Coke market report comprehensively studies the present growth prospects and challenges for the key regions of the Needle Coke market. The report continues to evaluate the revenue shares of these regions over the forecast timeline. It further scrutinizes the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the projected years. The leading regions encompassed in this report:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



The report considers the following timeline for market estimation:



Historical Years: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2027

Forecast Years: 2020-2027



