Needle-free IV Connectors Market - Enhancement In Medical Sector

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2020 -- The manufacturers of needle-free IV connectors are engaged in developing innovative products for the consumers. Manufacturers such as Becton, Dickinson and Company offers NeutraClear needle free connector with an orange indicator to reduce accidental removals with luers. Further, ICU Medical Inc. has its own patented technology of needle-free connector in which the connectors are silicon sealed to reduce the contact between connector's external and internal surface which further significantly reduces bacterial contamination. Asian countries such as India, China, and Indonesia have many local players of needle-free IV connectors. For example, in China there are more than 30 local players proving high quality needle-free connectors.



Depending on the internal characteristic and functioning of the parts, needle-free IV connectors are classified into simple and complex. The purpose of using needle-free IV connectors apart from ease in infusion for both care providers and patients, is to reduce the risk of needle-stick injuries during the surgeries among the health care providers and reducing the risk of bacterial and microbial contamination as they are disposable products.



The global needle-free IV connectors' market size was valued at US$ 755.8 million in 2018 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period (2019-2027).



Growing prevalence of chronic diseases with increasing need of treatment, risk of possible bloodstream infections, and effectiveness over conventional IV administration are expected to be the major factors driving growth of the global needle-free IV connectors market over the forecast period. Manufacturers are focusing on minimizing the risks associated with IV administration with conventional methods coupled with existing minor issues associated with the use of needle-free IV connectors such as blood reflux caused by gasket compression and blood reflux due to disconnection with the luer. For instance, MicroClave connector of ICU Medical offers minimal blood reflux in the catheter tip. The company has received three type of the U.S. patents for MicroClave clear needle-free connector in 2015 and 2016. Moreover, in September 2014, RyMed Technologies developed InVision-Plus a silver-coated connector, with neutral advantage technology designed to reduce bacterial contamination.



Increasing regulatory approvals from regulatory bodies is expected to drive growth of the global needle free IV connectors market over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2016, Hospira, a Pfizer-owned company and provider of infusion technologies, received the CE mark approval for a new needle free intravenous (IV) connector, the Nuitiv Clear Needle-free Connector. Nuitiv was launched globally, with immediate availability in Latin America, followed by Europe in early 2016. Key players are focused on developing and offering connectors for intravenous and other routes of administration. For instance, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved world's first needleless connector, Tego needle-free connector used in hemodialysis applications that was developed by ICU Medical Inc. in 2014. Furthermore, Vygon S.A. launched Nutrifit enteral connectors in 2016. These are used in neonates to ensure safe and secure enteral feeding.



Key players are adopting strategies such as acquisitions to make use of the innovative IV administration technologies present in the market and strengthen its foothold in the global market. This is further expected to drive growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, in 2017, ICU Medical acquired Hospira Infusion Systems segment business from Pfizer Inc. Moreover, in 2014, Becton, Dickinson and Company acquired CareFusion Corporation, a medical device company offering prevention of health care-associated infections. Furthermore, in 2014, Medtronic Plc acquired Covidien manufacturer of medical devices and supplies.



The global needle-free IV connectors market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period (2019-2027), owing to product development, product launches, and strategic mergers and acquisitions. For instance, in 2014, B. Braun Medical Inc. and RyMed Technologies, LLC announced that they have entered into a distribution agreement for the InVision-Plus Neutral IV Connector.



Among design type, the multi-channel segment is expected to account for a major revenue share in 2027. Increasing technological advancements is expected to drive the multi-channel segment growth over the forecast period. For instance, Becton, Dickinson and Company's Multi-way infusion sets offers needle-free access for the administration of cytotoxic drugs using secondary sets, which helps to reduce exposure to hazardous drugs. It is integrated into spike air vent that prevents spillage of cytotoxic drugs.



Major players operating in the global needle-free IV connectors market include Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, CareFusion Corporation, ICU Medical, Inc., Nexus Medical LLC, RyMed Technologies, LLC, and Vygon S.A.



