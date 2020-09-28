Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2020 -- Global Needle Holders Market: Introduction



Needle holders are specialized hemostat tools used to hold the needles during surgical operations. Needle holders help in suturing by clamping the needle firmly. Needle holders work on the mechanism of integrated clamps which lock the needle in place as long as required. These instruments should be properly sterilized and cleaned before every surgical procedure. It is important to inspect needle holders after each procedure and before sterilizing them. Needle holders, also known as needle forceps or needle drivers, are used in suturing during a surgical procedure. The handle of the needle holder is similar to that of a scissor. This ensures that the surgeon can easily hold on to the needle while performing delicate surgical procedures.



Key Drivers of Global Needle Holders Market



High Demand for Wound Closure Treatment



Traditional wound care & closure and advanced wound care & closure products are used to treat acute and chronic wounds. Traditional wound care & closure products are being increasingly substituted with advanced wound care & closure products due to their efficacy and effectiveness in managing wounds by enabling faster healing. The congenital soft tissue insufficiency and excessive tension in the repaired cleft greatly increases the difficulty of wound closure. Increasing accident cases, and increase in number of surgeries across the globe drives the demand for wound closure treatment.



Increase in Incidence of Pressure Ulcers



According to NCBI, in nursing home patients, the rate of prevalence of pressure ulcers is around 11% per year and for venous leg ulcer it varies from 0.18% to 1%. Venous leg ulcer is one of the most advanced types of chronic venous disorders and chances of recurrence are more than 70%. According to Advances in Wound Care, the treatment for pressure ulcers is lengthy and causes a significant financial burden on the healthcare system. In the United States, an estimated US $11 billion dollars is spent on pressure ulcers yearly, with US $500 to US $70,000 being spent on a single wound.



North America to Account for Major Share of Global Needle Holders Market



- North America is projected to account for major share of the global needle holders market during the forecast period. The market in the region is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace in the next few years due to increase in research & development and various government initiatives for the development of novel ideas. Europe is expected to be the second largest market during the forecast period.

- The needle holders market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to rise in investment in research & development by private & government organizations and increase in health care management.



