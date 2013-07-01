NeedRapidCash.com Offers Fast Online Cash Advance with No Faxing

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- There are situations in our lives we have no control over. Unfortunately, one of those moments may be losing hours at work due to an illness, unexpected medical bills or necessary prescriptions, or sending additional money to your children for college. If you are already living paycheck to paycheck, you just want a moment of relief. You want to be there for your family when they need you the most.



NeedRapidCash.com wants to give you a moment of control. By filling out our no obligation application, you could possibly put your problems to rest. Complete an easy and fast 60 second application on www.needrapidcash.com and you could qualify for up to $500. You could have your funding as fast as the next business day. You could be qualified by one of our lenders if you:



- Receive regular monthly income

- Bring a gross of at least $800 per month

- Are at least 18 years of age or older

- Must be a US Citizen

- Have a current checking account



The lenders we work with are considerate of life’s situations that are thrown at you. They understand how tough it is in today’s market. That’s why this application process is quick and easy.



You don’t need perfect credit either. So having prior issues of bounced checks, bankruptcy, charge-offs and other financial mishaps are not included in the decision. Unlike many other lenders, our application does not require any documentation to be faxed in. So take care of your financial needs today. Complete an application today at www.needrapidcash.com and receive the cash you need now.