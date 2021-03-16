New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2021 -- The global Neem Extracts Market is forecasted to reach USD 3,461.7 million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The increasing awareness among consumers regarding the health benefits of neem in the developing economies is expected to drive the growth of the neem extracts market in the region. The neem extract products are widely used in the pharmaceutical, personal care, agriculture, and food & beverages industries. The rising awareness among the farmers regarding the adverse effects of chemical fertilizers and pesticides on plant growth and agricultural productivity has resulted in the increasing demand for neem-based pesticides and fertilizers. Increasing investments by the established herbal companies in the manufacturing of high-quality herbal cosmetics are most likely to drive the growth of the neem extracts market over the forecast period. The demand for bio-based personal care products is more compared to chemical-based personal due to the high quality of herbal cosmetics and beneficial medicinal properties.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Neem Extracts market and profiled in the report are:



E.I.D. Parry India Ltd., Agro Extracts Limited., Parry America, Ozone Biotech, Trifolio-M GmbH, PJ Margo Pvt. Ltd., Neeming Australia Pvt. Ltd., The Indian Neem Tree Company, Phyto Life Sciences P. Ltd., and Green Earth Products Pvt. Ltd, among others.



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Leaf Extract

Fruit and Seed Extract

Bark Extract



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Biofertilizers

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed

Personal Care

Others



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Neem Extracts Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Neem Extracts Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



Continued……….



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Neem Extracts market and its competitive landscape.



