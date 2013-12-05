Neff Associates Now Offering Their Services for Mobile Website Design

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- As individuals and consumers are increasingly utilizing their mobile devices and tablets to search for companies and products on the go, a high quality mobile web design is crucial for increased revenue and online presence. The design should be easy to navigate and appealing to the masses, so the consumer doesn’t leave the site and try one of the thousands of other companies with the same services. Neff Associates, a premier branding firm in the Greater Philadelphia area, is pleased to announce they will now be offering their services to provide clients with a strong mobile website design.



Neff Associates has a team of developers and designers who work diligently to effectively create a quality mobile web design. They help their clients become leaders in their industry by getting the site noticed on search engines when a specific query relates to the business. A company’s mobile website will be optimized on any platform, whether a mobile user is browsing on Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Safari, or Internet Explorer.



Using cascading style sheets (CSS) for formatting and style, the professionals will help make sure their client’s website stands out to consumers. The developers adapt a design that will allow consumers to have a pleasant experience on the site from any iPhone, iPad, or Android device. The design will also incorporate multimedia for the person on the go who needs to see pictures and hear videos without having to read content. Neff Associates’ developers will use coding methods to make sure the consumer isn’t waiting for a website to load, which will end up causing the user to close the site and potentially hurting business.



As a powerful branding firm, Neff Associates will also create effective and memorable advertising for spots on the radio, television and various outdoor applications including billboards, bus backs, transit shelters and subway platform posters The professionals at Neff Associates are focused on the results of their marketing campaigns generated for their clients and put forth creative strategies to implement effective advertising utilizing mobile web design. They realize the importance of a company’s website and online presence to establish a relationship with a potential customers and apply the same creativity in their website designs.



To see how Neff Associates can help build a mobile website design, contact a branding professional at 215-987-5600 to take the business’ mobile website to the next level.



About Neff Associates

Founded in 1987, Neff Associates is an award-winning agency that specializes in restaurant, retail, hospitality and other consumer-related accounts. Neff Associates provides all services in-house, from branding and PR to website design/content creation to social media.



For more information, please visit http://www.neffassociates.com or call 215.627.4747.