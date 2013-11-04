Neff Associates Now Offering Their Services for Outdoor Advertising in the Greater Philadelphia Area

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- As an established advertising agency in Philadelphia, Neff Associates is pleased to announce they will now be offering their services for outdoor advertising in the greater Philadelphia area. This comes in addition to television, print and radio advertisements, as outdoor placements will include various billboards, train stations and even buses or bus stops throughout the area.



The creative team working at Neff Associates will design, write the ad content, and implement the advertisements throughout the city for their clients. When an individual is driving home from work and catches a particular advertisement on a billboard, they are more than likely going to remember that brand, restaurant, or hotel the next time they’re looking for a place to stay or eat, as the name and image will be fresh in their minds. Of course, that all depends on the quality and the creativity of the advertisement. Utilizing the professionals at Neff Associates, clients can rest assured that a catchy phrase or eye-opening picture will allow these drivers to recall the brand.



What makes outdoor advertising so effective is there is no selected target audience. For local companies targeting clientele solely in the surrounding Philadelphia area, the way to reach the highest amount of people is through outdoor advertisements. Radio and television slots have a certain demographic that listens to their stations, but everyone drives or takes public transportation to work every day of the week, which increases the extent of people a message has reached.



Working with a premier advertising agency in Philly means a guaranteed quality of service that will help get any brand noticed. Neff’s in-house advertising and media buying team ensure that ads are placed at optimal locations for their clients, working behind the scenes to analyze where the most people will be interested in a particular service and implementing their strategy based on the results. Their creativity and unique approach to each campaign will be sure to make all outdoor advertisements attention-grabbing to the public.



For more information about the services provided by Neff Associates or to inquire about an outdoor advertising campaign to go along with typical television and newspapers promotions, please call 215-987-5600 or visit their website today.



About Neff Associates

Founded in 1987, Neff Associates is an award-winning agency that specializes in restaurant, retail, hospitality and other consumer-related accounts. Neff Associates provides all services in-house, from branding and PR to website design/content creation to social media.



For more information, please visit www.neffassociates.com or call 215.627.4747.