Neff Associates Rounds out 2013 with New Clients, New Hires, and 13 Industry Accolades

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- Neff Associates, the Philadelphia-based marketing firm that provides services in the areas of advertising, branding, public relations and social media is fresh off an extraordinarily successful 25th year. Chalking up 13 awards in 2013 – including PRSA’s Best in Show for Chink’s Steaks’ rebrand to Joe’s Steaks + Soda Shop, two PRSA Pepperpot awards (in the categories of Media Relations and Social Media), a Neographics Award – Best of Category for Goodwill’s rebranding Corporate Identity from the Graphic Arts Association, and nine Communicator Awards – in categories ranging from TV Commercial to Corporate Identity.



On the back of this success, Neff Associates has also been named Agency of Record for East River Bank, SWEAT Fitness, Geno’s Steaks, The Calamari Sisters, United Tire + Service, and Sullivan’s Steakhouse KoP and Wilmington.



“We love Neff Associates’ energy and feel confident that their creative vision and strategy aligns perfectly with our goal of being Philadelphia’s most advanced neighborhood bank,” says Christopher McGill, CEO of East River Bank.



Across all disciplines the agency has expanded with the hires of Rebecca Cook – Web Developer + Designer, Carolyn Kalinoski - Senior Media Buyer / Planner, Rhea Weaver – Media Coordinator, and Kelsey London – PR + Social Media Coordinator.



“Expanding our staff with talented people like Rebecca, Rhea, Carolyn, and Kelsey is a real symbol of our growth and commitment to excellence,” says David Neff, CEO and President of Neff Associates. “This deepens the agency’s capabilities across all in-house services, including branding, PR, social media, website design, and advertising.”



With the agency’s added depth, company President David Neff has promoted two longtime employees; Kylie Flett to PR + Social Media Director and Alexandra Walsh to Senior PR Account Executive.



Since its founding in 1987, Neff Associates has served a vast array of industry sectors with initiatives ranging from media relations and social media to advertising and branding on both the regional and national level. The company, founded by David Neff, currently services clients as diverse as Hutchinson Plumbing Heating Cooling, Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House, and Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey & Philadelphia.



David Neff, a Philadelphia native received his Bachelor’s of Science in Business with a minor in Marketing from Ithaca College. He serves on the Old City District Executive Board,is on the regional Board of Big Brothers Big Sisters, where he is also a Big, and acts as Chair of the Growth Initiatives Committee for Ron Jaworski's Business Clubs America.



About Neff Associates

Founded in 1987, Neff Associates is an award-winning agency that specializes in hospitality, retail, real estate and B2B accounts. Neff Associates provides all services in-house, from branding and PR to website design and development to social media. For more information, please visit www.neffassociates.com or call 215.627.4747.