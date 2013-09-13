Neff Associates' Summer Intern Program

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- Summer break – a time for relaxation, spontenaiety, and recharging those burnt-out batteries from the past school year. That may seem like the American Dream, but for millions of college students, summer is a time to gather valuable career experience in competitive corporate environments to get that edge on post-grad employment. At Neff Associates, one of the many high-achieving advertising companies in Philadelphia, summer interns get the full experience. “Interns at Neff associates don’t just grab coffee. The Neff Intern Program emerses young acheivers in the competitive creative, advertising, and public relations landscape of the tri-state area.” explains PR Director Kylie Flett.



Public relations summer intern Kelly Devine explains: “Here at Neff Associates I have learned that public relations in PA is definitely a learn-as-you-go type of industry. It requires a quick mind, excellent attention to detail and a strong ability to multi-task. I’ve also learned that having fun along the way is never a bad thing either. My daily tasks are just as crucial as any of the members in the company. I help to track media mentions for several clients, compile media reports and clippings, help with media lists for press release distribution, and manage social profiles for clients on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, WordPress and Instagram. A lot of work goes into everyday life in the PR world and my insight helps the team run smoothly.”



Kelsey London, another talented member of the intern team came to Neff all the way from Tallahassee, FL. A recent graduate of Florida State University with a major in Media/Communications Studies, Kelsey moved back to Philadelphia to begin her internship in public relations for the PA area at Neff Associates. “PR has been my passion ever since I can remember, and being a member of the this team has only increased that passion. There is no typical day at the Neff office which makes coming to work each day more exciting than the next. From writing media pitches and press releases, to accompanying the team on client events the atmosphere at Neff is anything but boring.” Not to mention that the office is a dog friendly environment, so on any given day there may be a little four-legged assistant. But aside from PR I am a self-proclaimed foodie and "Friends" super-fan. When I'm not working I can be found walking my dog in any and all weather, quoting Ross Gellar or cooking something that was just shown on Food Network.”



So, as another successful summer comes to a close, Neff Associates opens its doors for another round of talented youths to learn the ropes of the Philadelphia advertising world. They couldn’t be prouder of their team, and they can’t wait to see what big moves our Neff intern team has in store for the world.



To hear more about the company please visit http://www.neffassociates.com/.