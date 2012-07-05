New Medical Devices market report from GBI Research: "Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market to 2017 - Recent Approvals in Japan and Large Diabetes Patient Pool in Emerging Countries to Present Opportunities for Growth"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2012 -- GBI Research's report, "Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market to 2017 - Recent Approvals in Japan and Large Diabetes Patient Pool in Emerging Countries to Present Opportunities for Growth" provides key data, information and analysis on the global negative pressure wound therapy market. The report provides comprehensive information on the key trends and key analytical content on the market dynamics. The report also reviews the competitive landscape, with analysis of major mergers and acquisitions in the last four years. This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Key geographies of the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Australia and Brazil.
- Annualized market revenue data, forecast to 2017, as well as company share data for 2010.
- Qualitative analysis of key market trends for the negative pressure wound therapy market.
- The report also covers information on the leading market players, the competitive landscape, and the leading technologies in the market.
- Key players include Kinetic Concepts Inc., Smith and Nephew Plc, Medela, Talley Group Limited, Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Shandong Wego Newlife Medical Device Co., Ltd, Daewoong Co., Ltd.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments that are driving the negative pressure wound therapy market globally.
- Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies.
- Exploit merger and acquisition opportunities by identifying market players with the most innovative pipeline.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Identify key players best positioned to take advantage of the emerging market opportunities.
- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying the products most likely to ensure a robust return.
- What's the next big thing in the negative pressure wound therapy market landscape? - Identify, understand and capitalize.
- Make more informed business decisions from the insightful and in-depth analysis of the global the negative pressure wound therapy market and the factors shaping it.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Kinetic Concepts Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc, Medela, Talley Group Limited, Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG, Molnlycke, Shandong Wego New Life Medical Device Co. Ltd, Daewoong Co., Ltd
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2017
- Ireland Wound Care Management Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2017
- Switzerland Wound Care Management Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2017
- Finland Wound Care Management Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2017
- United Arab Emirates Wound Care Management Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2017
- Greece Wound Care Management Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2017
- Hungary Wound Care Management Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2017
- Poland Wound Care Management Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2017
- Norway Wound Care Management Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2017
- Europe Wound Care Management Market Outlook to 2017- Advanced Wound Management, Wound Closure Devices, Pressure Relief Devices and Others