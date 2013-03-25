Negril Jamaica Is the Subject of New Infographic Posted on Jamaica Dream Vacation Website

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- Jamaica Dream Vacation, a website that is devoted to providing travelers with a wide variety of information about the region, has just added a helpful infographic about Negril Jamaica to its site.



Through a combination of gorgeous full-color photos and detailed text, the new infographic both shows and tells readers why the scenic area is so popular. For example, for many years the serene beaches in Negril have consistently been rated as some of the best in the world. One beach, which has the interesting name of Seven Mile Beach even though it is technically just four miles long, is well-known for its golden sand, pristine water and relaxing environment. Bloody Bay Beach and Half Moon Beach both beckon sun-lovers and beach bums to their lovely stretches of sand and water.



As the infographic points out, Negril, Jamaica offers travelers more than just surf and sand. The “One Love Reggae Concert Series” takes place every Tuesday evening at the Negril Escape. The event features live and upbeat Jamaican music in a picturesque setting overlooking the Caribbean Sea. Blue Hole Mineral Spring, Booby Cay Island and the Negril Lighthouse are just a few of the other attractive locations that travelers enjoy while visiting Jamaica.



In addition to the new infographic, Jamaica Dream Vacation features inside tips and advice about many of the other popular vacation spots in the area, including Montego Bay Jamaica and Ocho Rios Jamaica. The site also answers many common questions that travelers typically have about the region, including what the weather is like, where the best villas and resorts are located, what the passport requirements are, and the area’s main attractions.



“When you stay in Montego Bay (affectionately called MoBay by the locals and regular visitors), you'll have no problem finding fun, exciting things to do such as - river rafting and river tubing, zip lining, playing golf on world championship golf courses and visiting historical sites - all within easy reach of Jamaica's first choice for holidaymakers,” an article on the user-friendly website noted, adding that Montego Bay, Negril and Ocho Rios, Jamaica are all well-known for their alluring, pristine, white sandy beaches.



Anybody who is interested in learning more about the region or planning their Negril Jamaica vacations is welcome to visit the website at any time; there, they can browse through the articles and photos of the area, as well as check out the new infographic.



About Jamaica Dream Vacation

Jamaica Dream Vacation provides travel information for potential and returning visitors to Jamaica. The website recently released an infographic about Negril, Jamaica. For more information, please visit http://www.jamaica-dream-vacation.com