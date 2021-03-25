NeighborMD Provides an Array of Exercises Centered Around Healthcare

Plantation, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2021 -- NeighborMD can take care of a client who needs critical care or hospitalization. Case management systems are available for ICU and critically ill patients. NeighborMD's Chronic Care Management programs are designed to be patient-centric and easy to use. The personal care team is led by a Health Coach and a Primary Care specialist, who ensure that they have all of the services they need to handle chronic illnesses.



NeighborMD stresses the importance of addressing the social determinants of health to establish social and physical environments that promote good health for everyone. NeighborMD offers health-related programs and projects to individuals, families, and communities. Acting with patients' and caregivers' best interests and cultivating constructive partnerships to improve collaboration opportunities.



NeighborMD makes use of an electronic health database that keeps track of the patient's health and handles and compiles information regularly. Patient data relating to the high quality of treatment and medical conditions compliance were updated daily by the personal care team.



NeighborMD Management provides coding, patient management, and other services to practices in the Florida and Georgia markets.



About NeighborMD

Founded in 2020 by veteran healthcare leaders with a proven track record of success, NeighborMD provides an innovative model integrated with robust technology that delivers high-quality results and outcomes. NeighboRMD is dedicated to making the healthcare experience easy to use and it understands the value of community-based, patient-centered primary care. Utilization management, analytics, clinical innovations, and value-based solutions are among the services offered. For more information on NeighborMD or primary care services, please call 888-501-1105.