NeighborMD Provides MSO Services to Improve Patient Care

NeighborMD, helping patients through patient-physician relationships, provides contracting, coding, quality, and medical management services for practices across Florida and Georgia. Their MSO services prioritize the needs of patients, as well as the work of their physicians, nurse practitioners, health coaches and care coordinators, resulting in a seamless and efficient system.



NeighborMD provides convenient value-based solutions at a fraction of the cost by partnering with innovative insurance firms. With NeighborMD, you'll also be assigned a personal care team, which will include a health coach and a primary care physician, and will provide you with all of the resources you need to manage your health concerns and chronic disorders. Electronic health records will be used by your team to support you in managing your healthcare journey. They will keep your information current in real time, ensuring that you receive the best care possible for all of your medical needs.



NeighborMD makes no apologies about the critical nature of identifying social determinants of health when it comes to fostering an atmosphere conducive to excellent treatment. Their programs and policies collaborate with healthcare providers and patients to ensure that people, families and communities receive the best care possible. Their objective is to provide you with the finest healthcare available with compassion, honesty and innovation.



About NeighborMD

NeighborMD, founded in 2020 by seasoned health-care leaders, blends cutting-edge technology with the power of patient-first interactions to achieve high-quality results and outcomes. NeighborMD has teamed up with industry-leading, value-based insurance companies that value primary care services and innovation.