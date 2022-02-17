NeighborMD Provides Top Quality Utilization Management

Plantation, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2022 -- NeigborMD, helping patients through patient-physician relationships, provides access to Chronic Care Management programs tailored to their patients. These programs aim to make the healthcare procedure as simple as possible with a Health Coach and a Primary Care Physician as a part of your personal care team to manage chronic diseases.



In the healthcare industry, utilization management is an important element in ensuring quality care. To begin to grasp the most effective therapeutic path forward, you can include the patient's personal medical history, as well as information about their lifestyle and compliance with previous therapies. Utilization management can aid in making operations more effective, providing better treatment, lowering costs, and improving compliance.



About NeighborMD

NeighborMD, founded in 2020 by seasoned health-care leaders, blends cutting-edge technology with the power of patient-first interactions to achieve high-quality results and outcomes. NeighborMD has teamed up with industry-leading, value-based insurance companies that value primary care services and innovation.