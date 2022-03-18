NeighborMD Utilizes MSO Services to Provide Value-Based, Affordable Care

Plantation, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2022 -- MSO services offer risk bearing organizations with the administrative infrastructure, scalability and technology to improve the patient experience. MSOs add value to the healthcare system by enabling physician organizations to succeed in assuming financial and population risk, improving care delivery performance and providing the data analytics required to achieve optimal patient health goals. Additionally, MSOs have provided actionable data analytics to assist clinicians in identifying at-risk patients and intervening to improve their health status.



NeigborMD, helping patients through patient-physician relationships, offer accessible value-based solutions at a fraction of the cost by partnering with innovative insurance providers. In addition to low costs, NeighborMD provides contracting, coding, quality and medical management services. Patient needs, as well as the work of their physicians, nurse practitioners, health coaches and care coordinators, are prioritized in their MSO services, resulting in a smooth and efficient system.



NeighborMD keeps population health under check by cultivating positive relationships with patients, their families and the community. Patients are assigned a personal care team, which includes a health coach and a primary care physician, providing patients all of the resources they need to manage their health concerns and chronic disorders.



About NeighborMD

NeighborMD, founded in 2020 by seasoned health-care leaders, blends cutting-edge technology with the power of patient-first interactions to achieve high-quality results and outcomes. NeighborMD has teamed up with industry-leading, value-based insurance companies that value primary care services and innovation.