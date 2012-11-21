Neighbourhood Locksmith Announces Its 24/7 Operation Providing Affordable Services

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- Neighbourhood Locksmith (http://www.locksmithservicessingapore.com) is announcing to the public today its continued top notch services offered 24/7 by professionals who are skilled and trained to open many different kinds of locks Islandwide.



Sam, media contact, was asked recently what types of locks their team is trained to open. "Our team has the skills to open any kind of lock including door locks for both residential and commercial, letterbox locks, room locks, padlocks, car door locks, and safe openings, to name just a few. Unfortunately, the locksmith industry is often thought of in a negative way due to some overcharging for services through the years, but we have attempted to fix this poor image by offering fair pricing on all services offered."



Neighbourhood Locksmith currently has 6 qualified locksmiths that are ready to take calls throughout the day and during the overnight hours, the company has 2 locksmiths on duty. Over the years, the company has had to add more team members as they began to experience growth based largely on word of mouth advertising from many of their current satisfied customers. They continue to working towards giving the entire locksmith industry a better reputation one customer at a time.



"One of the areas we are proud of is our commitment to offer professional services and charge affordable prices and not charge a fair price, since we know so many people have experienced overcharges with other locksmiths through the years. We are an ethical company that is trying very hard to rebuild the image of the locksmith in a positive way", Sam added.



The Neighbourhood Locksmith website is full of information about the company and their services currently offered. Asked about the future of the company and the website, Sam concluded, "We plan to expand our website as needed to add more information concerning our services and offer a bit more information about the locksmith industry as a whole. Our business is seeing growth since the website is getting more traffic, which is good news. We see a very bright future as we continue to work toward being the most affordable locksmith that understands what you need in any type of situation, be it an emergency or installation of locks."



About Neighbourhood Locksmith

Neighbourhood Locksmith has been serving the area Islandwide for more than 10 years and offers good prices on their Locksmith Services. The mission of the company has always been to provide professional service and to build long lasting client relationships. In addition, the company has built a reputation based on reliability when it comes to responding to emergency situations regardless what time of day or night it is. The company encourages people to take down their number and keep in it in a wallet or purse, so if ever a Singapore Locksmith is needed, the number is readily available. Being prepared for mishaps like locking keys in the car is good planning since it can happen to anyone.