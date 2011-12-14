Neil Elsliger: New Authorized Clean Green Nation Partner in Nepisiguit Falls, New Brunswick

New Brunswick, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2011 -- Neil Elsliger is now an authorized Clean Green Nation partner. As of 2011, energy saving products have become more available to home and business owners. Wright specializes in solar power, wind LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education.



By using renewable energy sources, any home or business owner can save dramatically on the cost of their utilities. Many providences, including New Brunswick, offer incentives to consumers who choose to generate their own energy through the use of solar or wind. Tax incentives combined with the affordability of switching to renewable energy is driving consumers to take advantage of the many products offered by Clean Green Nation.



As an authorized partner of Clean Green Nation, Neil Elsliger is focused on providing consumers with information on living green and energy saving products. Consumers can browse the online resource center to learn more about the history of wind and solar power and the future of the country without dependency on foreign oil. Clean Green Nation is partnered with hundreds of manufacturers that product wind power kits, solar panel installation kits, Energy Star rated appliances and home products and wind LED lighting. Through this company, consumers can purchase numerous products that will help decrease their home or business energy consumption.



Small changes such as using solar power or installing a radiant barrier can drastically decrease the amount of energy that is used and lost within a home or business. Clean Green Nation is motivated to help all consumers make smart energy choices and help decrease their electricity bills by up to 60%.



About Clean Green Nation

Clean Green Nation is the leading manufacturer of green energy products. The company works throughout Canada and the United States to provide sustainable energy and green living information to home and business owners. Find more information by visiting http://www.neile.cleangreennation.com. For more information on Clean Green Nation products and services in Nepisiguit Falls, New Brunswick contact Neil Elsliger via email at neile@cleangreennation.com or phone at (888) 566-1344.