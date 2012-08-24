Neimaj Footwear and Apparel Agrees With Ranks Apparel USA LLC to Distribute Products in India

Memphis, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2012 -- Neimaj Footwear and Apparel, a company specializing in the design and production of eco-friendly custom and traditional athletic footwear, owned by Jamien Sills, is proud to announce that they have reached an agreement with Ranks Apparel USA LLC to distribute their products in India.



The agreement with Ranks Apparel USA LLC makes Neimaj’s complete line of footwear and apparel such as sports uniforms, available to retailers and athletic organizations throughout India. The products of this company feature durability, comfort, and functionality and are designed for the “everyday hero”. They are also eco-friendly.



“NEIMAJ is a concept I came up with for my senior thesis project at Wash U. It has now manifested into an actual company. Our strategy of not trying to rush to the market and doing it the right way has attracted people to it. Once you see our shoe and touch it in person, it sells itself”, Sills said.



Sills is confident that with the quality and overall design of his products, they will sell immediately to the Indian market. He also added that he will continuously come up with innovative, cutting-edge and unique design ideas to create an overall appeal to his target market.



Apart from quality and durability, Neimaj is also prides their reputable and reliable customer service tailored to the needs of their customers. They combine a vast knowledge and passion for footwear with hands-on experience in manufacturing to bring the best possible product to the marketplace built exactly to the customers’ specifications, preferences and standards.



With Neimaj’s growing popularity in the footwear and apparel industry, it is expected that it will reach even the highest demands of Indian customers. Many also anticipate Sills’ continuous partnership with other companies to establish Neimaj’s branch in the other parts of the world.



Neimaj is a leading footwear and apparel company based in Memphis, Tennessee, which manufactures high quality, durable, and eco-friendly products.



If you would like to know more information about Neimaj Footwear and Apparel and the products they have in store for you, all you have to do is to call their office in Memphis at (901) 338-3224 or their office in India at (91)-161-4621445.