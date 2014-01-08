Nely Cab Signs the Creatura Series with Crushing Hearts and Black Butterflies Publishing

Drums, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2014 -- The New Year has started off quite well for Nely Cab, author of The Creatura Series, as she signed a contract for The Creatura Series with the Crushing Hearts and Black Butterflies Publishing imprint. Cab’s first book in the series, entitled Creatura, was picked up and released in June 2013 by a well-known publisher from Romania. Rumor has it that the much-anticipated second book in the series will be released in early 2014; a release date has not yet been set.



About Nely Cab

Nely Cab was born on December 9, 1974, in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico. She has lived and resided in South Texas most of her life. In 2001, the author relocated to Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, where she dedicated time to the study of culinary arts and the art of oil painting.



After her return to the U.S., she resumed her employment in banking and in the following year transitioned to the field of Social Work. Later, Nely took up writing as a hobby and produced her first novel entitled "Creatura".



Today, Nely Cab writes from the comfort of her home in South Texas, where she lives with her husband and son. Currently, Nely is working on the second installment in her debut series "Creatura".



COMPANY INFO:

Nely Cab, Author

info@nelycab.com

www.nelycab.com

Texas, USA