Neo and Challenger Bank Market Eyeing Bigger Moves TuneGO, the Musician MarketPlace, Playtreks

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2023 -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Neo and Challenger Bank market to witness a CAGR of 44.35% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Neo and Challenger Bank Market Breakdown by Application (Personal, Business) by Type (Neo Bank, Challenger Bank {Small Challenger, Large Challenger}) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Neo and Challenger Bank market size is estimated to increase by USD 1320 Million at a CAGR of 44.35% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 6.41 Million.



Neo Banks, also known as digital-only banks or online banks, are fully digital banks that operate without any physical branches. They provide financial services to customers through mobile apps or web platforms, offering features such as account opening, deposits, payments, budgeting, and more. Neo Banks are often backed by traditional banks or financial institutions and offer competitive interest rates and low fees.

Challenger Banks, on the other hand, are newer banks that offer traditional banking services but with a focus on innovation and customer experience. They aim to challenge the established banks by offering innovative products, faster and more convenient digital services, and more personalized customer experiences. Challenger Banks often target specific customer segments or niches, such as small business owners, freelancers, or millennials.



Neo and Challenger Bank market - Key Segment Analysis



The market share growth by the Neo Bank, Challenger Bank {Small Challenger, Large Challenger} segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the Being Online Only Maybe Insufficient to Maintain Strong Customer Relationship.



Neo and Challenger Bank market - Competition Analysis

The global Neo and Challenger Bank market is seeing several joint ventures to intensify the capability of manufacturers and/or companies to establish geographic footprints to new territory. The vendors are accelerating M&A strategies to expand their geographical reach, which is shaping the market toward new growth cycle. The list of players that are profiled in the study are TuneGO, Inc. (United States), The Musician MarketPlace (United States), Playtreks bv (Belgium), Rarible, Inc. (United States), OpenSea (United States), Nifty Gateway (United States), MakersPlace (United States), Opulous (Singapore), ROCKI (United States), Amuseio AB (Sweden).



Neo and Challenger Bank market - Geographical Outlook

Asia Pacific will provide maximum growth opportunities in Neo and Challenger Bank market. According to our research, the region will account for xx% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is driven by Inclination towards mobile banking and Fad for reckless transactions.



What key data is demonstrated in this Neo and Challenger Bank market report?

- CAGR of the market during the forecast period

- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Neo and Challenger Bank market between 2023 and 2028

- Precise estimation of the size of the Neo and Challenger Bank market and its contribution to the parent market

- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

- Value in dollar term and growth of the market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa; further broken down by major country within region.

- Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Neo and Challenger Bank market players



Some Extracts from Table of Content

- Overview of Neo and Challenger Bank Market

- Market dynamics

Growth Drivers, Market Trends, Opportunities and Challenges

- Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, Threat of rivalry



- Neo and Challenger Bank Size (USD & Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2017-2028)

- Neo and Challenger Bank Size (USD & Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2017-2028)

- Neo and Challenger Bank Size (Value & Volume) Comparison by Region (2017-2028)

- Market Capacity, Production, Export-Import by Region (2017-2022E)

- Neo and Challenger Bank Market Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2028)

- Competitive Situation and Trends

- Market Positioning and Share Analysis (2020-2022E)

- Suppliers High-Performance Operational Base Distribution

- Analyse competitors, Profiles, Sales Area, Product Category

- Neo and Challenger Bank Cost Analysis

- Marketing Strategy Analysis

- Research Conclusions



