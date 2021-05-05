Neo and Challenger Bank Market May Set a New Epic Growth Story : Movencorp, MyBank, Pockit, Ubank

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Neo and Challenger Bank Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Neo and Challenger Bank Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Neo and Challenger Bank. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Atom Bank (United Kingdom),Movencorp (United States),Starling Bank (United Kingdom),MyBank (China),WeBank (China),Simple Finance Technology (United States),BPCE (France),N26 (Germany),Pockit (United Kingdom),Ubank (Australia),Monzo Bank (United Kingdom),Holvi Bank (Finland),Hello Bank (France)Â ,Koho BankÂ (Canada),Rocket BankÂ (Bangladesh),Digibank (India),Timo (Vietnam),Jibun (Tokyo),Jenius (Indonesia)



Definition:

Neo & challenger bank are also known as Digital challenger bank, is a new type of digital bank that exists without any branches. Neo & Challenger Banks are 100% digital, hence simplifying the financial world, creating a customer centric approach to services, and transforming the way banking is viewed by the public and the market. This banks are gaining customer attention as they deliver larger returns on equity and charge low interest rate on loans offered as compared to those prominent traditional banks. Additionally, offers greater flexibility when it comes to lending through streamlined operations and cost. Neo Banks are basically reinventing the practices and processes associated with traditional banking to make process more convenient for the customers as complete operations can be handled with the help of the mobile. Moreover, favorable government conditions and increasing fad for digitization will fuel the market for this banks.



Market Trend:

Inclination towards mobile banking

Fad for reckless transactions



Market Drivers:

The Upscale of Services Offered

Favorable Government Regulations

Adoption of New Fintech



Opportunities:

Enhanced interest for Digitization

Convenient operations based on mobile platform



The Global Neo and Challenger Bank Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Neo Bank, Challenger Bank {Small Challenger, Large Challenger}), Application (PersonalÂ , Business)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



