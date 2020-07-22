Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2020 -- Neo & challenger bank are also known as Digital challenger bank, is a new type of digital bank that exists without any branches. Neo & Challenger Banks are 100% digital, hence simplifying the financial world, creating a customer centric approach to services, and transforming the way banking is viewed by the public and the market. This banks are gaining customer attention as they deliver larger returns on equity and charge low interest rate on loans offered as compared to those prominent traditional banks. Additionally, offers greater flexibility when it comes to lending through streamlined operations and cost. Neo Banks are basically reinventing the practices and processes associated with traditional banking to make process more convenient for the customers as complete operations can be handled with the help of the mobile. Moreover, favorable government conditions and increasing fad for digitization will fuel the market for this banks. According to AMA, the Neo and Challenger Bank market will register a CAGR of above 44.35% by 2025.



Latest Research Study on Global Neo and Challenger Bank Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Neo and Challenger Bank Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Neo and Challenger Bank. This Report also covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Atom Bank (United Kingdom), Movencorp (United States), Starling Bank (United Kingdom), MyBank (China), WeBank (China), Simple Finance Technology (United States), BPCE (France), N26 (Germany), Pockit (United Kingdom), Ubank (Australia), Monzo Bank (United Kingdom), Holvi Bank (Finland), Hello Bank (France) , Koho Bank (Canada), Rocket Bank (Bangladesh), Digibank (India), Timo (Vietnam), Jibun (Tokyo), Jenius (Indonesia).



Market Trend

- Inclination towards mobile banking and Fad for reckless transactions



Restraints

- Being Online Only Maybe Insufficient to Maintain Strong Customer Relationship

- Good Customer Experience is Hard to Build and Harder to Maintain



Opportunities

- Enhanced interest for Digitization and Convenient operations based on mobile platform



The Global Neo and Challenger Bank Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Neo Bank, Challenger Bank {Small Challenger, Large Challenger}), Application (Personal , Business)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Neo and Challenger Bank Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Neo and Challenger Bank market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Neo and Challenger Bank Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Neo and Challenger Bank

Chapter 4: Presenting the Neo and Challenger Bank Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Neo and Challenger Bank market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2020-2025)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Neo and Challenger Bank Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in their decision framework.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Neo and Challenger Bank Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



