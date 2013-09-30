NEO Needs €350,000 to Market Its Human Friendly Projects

Rome, Italy -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- NEO has announced the launch of its crowd funding campaign on Indiegogo.com. The innovative company, dedicated to bringing human friendly projects to the forefront of the business world, is asking for €350,000 to help them market their various projects. The campaign began September 21, 2013 and will run until November 20, 2013.



NEO represents New Environmental Options. The human – eco friendly company was founded by Maria Suomy Monsellato and her partner, parents of a 2 year old diabetes sufferer who also has Celiac disease. Monsellato wanted to introduce a brand new business philosophy to the world that focuses on respecting humans and nature. NEO’s philosophy is not in line with those of the average corporation, which is why they are asking all funding to come from people instead of banks or other institutions. NEO’s visionary projects aim to find a balance between humans and nature within business that is still profitable without being morally unethical and demonstrating the utmost respect for adults, children and nature.



NEO states that all contributors to the campaign can pride themselves on being part of a new, ethical movement that aims to change the business world. The funds will go to the costs involved with promoting the one of the Human Friendly Projects that NEO is involved with, 9 of which are running right now. Investors will be able to see their money go towards projects such as ‘SD’ (Stop Diabetes), the project aiming to use 3 patents to help people with Diabetes, or an eco tourism project which will see people visit paradise but instead of trampling it down, NEO plans for humans to work with nature.



Monsellato states that “HFP are projects that, while generate cash flows, adopt a target and management philosophy that makes them non-bankable. The most important return these projects will produce isn’t economically tangible. That’s why we call on you all. We need your faith.”



About NEO

NEO is a unique company with one vision to revolutionize business by helping people to take back their power as humans and make a positive change in the world. More information about the Human Friendly Projects that the campaign will help to market can be found at: http://www.neo-gh.org/