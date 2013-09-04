NEO Network Is Now Offering Their Revolutionary Money-Making Program for Free

Atlantida, Honduras -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- An online community composed of some of the world’s top online marketers has just made an announcement that will greatly benefit all the struggling marketers on the internet. Word has it that the people behind NEO Network have decided to share their revolutionary new program for free to all struggling online marketers. According to the members of the NEO Network, the said program will be offered free for the first three months. After the free trial period, new members will have to pay $100 each for the group marketing campaigns in order to build the entire team. This is by far good news for people who want to know how to make money from home, as they can now get to join a plethora of new lucrative opportunities to earn money through the internet as a global team. If you are interested in joining this community, navigate to http://expectfinancialfreedom.com/neo/.



NEO Network, which stands for Never Ending Opportunity, was designed to help all online marketers succeed in their business. In other words, the main purpose of the NEO Network is to make you money. Basically, joining NEO Network will help you create massive momentum in multiple companies at once as well build multiple income streams while you are sleeping. On top of that, the top marketers of NEO Network will share informative pointers on how to create a loyal and productive team that will stay with you for a significant amount of time. With all the benefits provided by joining NEO Network, it is no surprise that more than one hundred online marketers per day are joining this new innovative movement.



The NEO Network is unlike any other network or movement on the internet today. “As far as I’m concerned, there is nothing like the NEO Network out there. This new and revolutionary movement is truly a breath of fresh air in this polluted industry”, says Abigail Suciati, an online marketer from Maryland.



Once you have joined the community, you will get an endless array of support and tools on how to earn money online. One of the first profitable opportunities you will get from joining NEO Network is an exclusive membership in WakeUpNow Finance. With WakeUpNow, you get to save money on purchases you have made, such as cell phone bills, travel, groceries, shopping and many more. In addition to that, you get a monthly residual income of $600 for every 12 people under your group or network. So, if you have more than 24 people under your group, you will be earning around $1,200 per month from WakeUpNow alone.



With their experience, expertise and knowledge in online marketing, rest assured that the people behind NEO Network will provide the best tools and solutions for your home based business. As an online community, NEO Network provides a sound and effective team building strategy where top marketers build their team deep by placing the people they recruit under their people below them and so on. Moreover, they provide interesting online business ideas that will help you earn money online. So, if you are looking for a way to work from home and make money online, visit http://expectfinancialfreedom.com/neo/.



Media Contact:

Michelle Breuer

184 Playa Helens

Atlantida, Honduras 31101

512-221-2467

michellebreuer@gmail.com