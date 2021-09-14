Neobanking Market to See Massive Growth by 2026 : Deutsche Bank, Citigroup, Atom Bank, Movencorp

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2021 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Neobanking Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Neobanking market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

The Bank of America Corporation(United States),Deutsche Bank AG (Germany),Citigroup Inc. (United States),Simple Finance Technology (United States),Atom Bank (United Kingdom),Movencorp (United States),HSBC Holdings plc (United Kingdom),MyBank (China),WeBank (China)



Get Free Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of This Research @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/19848-global-neobanking-market



Scope of the Report of Neobanking

The banking sector has traditionally been a monopoly, with the global biggest institutions upholding a relatively unchallenged control. Though, a new breed of digital-only neobanks are starting to break this hold. Neobanking is a new banking technology which delivers complete online banking solutions to its customers. These banks are different from traditional banks, such as they have no physical offices as well as branches. This type of banking allows all banking solutions, from opening an account to other services, deprived of the requirement to go to a bank. Currently, due to low competition, Neobanks are enjoying a co-operative environment. Easy procedures of account opening, transactions, etc. are robust driving factors for the market. Furthermore, the user interface of the Neobank websites provides it an upper hand. However, the authenticity as well as financial security factors may limit the market growth. The unstoppable rise of neobanks is expected to impel the growth of the global neobanking market over the coming years.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (STK, BREW, WAP), Application (Personal Application, Enterprise Application, Others)



Market Trend:

- Inclination towards mobile baking



Market Drivers:

- Growing demand for customer convenience in the banking sector

- The emergence of multiple technology startups & early adoption technology

- Low Interest Rates and Favorable Government Regulations



Market Opportunities:

- Improved interest for Digitization & Convenient operations based on mobile platform

-

-



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Have Any Questions Regarding Global Neobanking Market Report, Ask Our Experts@ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/19848-global-neobanking-market



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Neobanking Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Neobanking market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Neobanking Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Neobanking

Chapter 4: Presenting the Neobanking Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Neobanking market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Neobanking Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/buy-now?format=1&report=19848



Contact Us:

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

AMA Research & Media LLP

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

sales@advancemarketanalytics.com