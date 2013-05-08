Neodymium Magnets That Are Incredibly Strong Are Now Available from New NeoMag Company

Covina, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- NeoMag, a brand new magnet company, has just released its first product on Amazon—a set of 35 Neodymium Magnets. These super strong magnets, which measure just 1/4 x 1/16 inch in size, can support up to 1.5 pounds of weight in the right conditions.



The Neodymium Magnets are made from alloys of rare earth elements. According to information provided by NeoMag on its Amazon page, the magnets are the strongest available in the world.



As anyone who has ever tried to attach multiple papers to the refrigerator with a regular magnet knows quite well, it can be a very frustrating experience. Most magnets that are currently on the market just don’t have enough strength to hold more than one sheet of paper at a time. This can lead to important paperwork falling off the fridge and onto the floor, where it can be damaged.



The rare earth magnets from NeoMag can easily hold multiple stacks of paper against a refrigerator door. People can also use them to safely secure a photo or picture, and they are also perfect for metal collar stays and science experiments. In addition, they can easily be used on bulletin boards, and some people even use them in their shower curtains.



“The small size allows it to be subtle and not obstruct anything you decide to magnetize against it without sacrificing magnetic strength,” an article about the super strong magnets noted, adding that they come with a full 100 percent, no questions asked, lifetime guarantee.



“If you need a small magnet with a strong magnetization pull force than look no further, you've found them.”



In order to keep everybody as safe as possible, the NeoMag company does recommend that the tiny and powerful magnets should be handled with care, and kept out of the reach of young children.



Anybody who would like to learn more about the new Neodymium Magnets and the NeoMag company is welcome to visit the Amazon page, http://www.amazon.com/Neodymium-Magnets-inch-NeoMag-Refrigerator/dp/B00CHQUVM2. There, they can read about the specifications of the magnets as well as more detailed product information and customer reviews.



About NeoMag

NeoMag is a new company based in California, established in 2013, with hopes to release a long line of Neodymium Magnets for more practical household use. For more information, please visit http://www.amazon.com/Neodymium-Magnets-inch-NeoMag-Refrigerator/dp/B00CHQUVM2