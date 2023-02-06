NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Investor Notice: Deadline in Lawsuit on February 6, 2023

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2023 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on February 6, 2023 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO).



Investors who purchased shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: February 6, 2023. NASDAQ: NEO stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) common shares, that NeoGenomics and certain members of its management misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that NeoGenomics was not a "one-stop shop" for cancer testing which led to a significant decrease in revenue as current and prospective customers went elsewhere for their testing needs, that the Company's costs were not fixed because NeoGenomics needed to hire additional employees to process more complex customized testing demanded by customers utilizing the Company's outdated portfolio of tests, leading to operational challenges, decreased lab efficiency, and increased testing turnaround times, and that NeoGenomics violated federal healthcare laws and regulations related to fraud, waste, and abuse.



Those who purchased shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



