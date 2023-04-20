NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2023 -- An investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of NeoGenomics, Inc was announced.



Investors who are current long term investors in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NASDAQ: NEO stocks follows a lawsuit filed against NeoGenomics, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: NEO stocks, concerns whether certain NeoGenomics, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that, the NeoGenomics and certain members of its management misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that NeoGenomics was not a "one-stop shop" for cancer testing which led to a significant decrease in revenue as current and prospective customers went elsewhere for their testing needs, that the Company's costs were not fixed because NeoGenomics needed to hire additional employees to process more complex customized testing demanded by customers utilizing the Company's outdated portfolio of tests, leading to operational challenges, decreased lab efficiency, and increased testing turnaround times, and that NeoGenomics violated federal healthcare laws and regulations related to fraud, waste, and abuse.



Those who purchased shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



