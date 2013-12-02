Neon Events LTD Launches New Photo Booth Hire Service

Liverpool, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- Neon Events LTD, a top event equipment hire provider in the UK, has just announced that it now offers a photo booth hire service. The timing for this announcement could not be any more perfect; the holiday season is here, and around the UK business owners are busy planning their company parties. Arranging for a photo booth hire from Neon Events LTD will help ensure that the employee party will be a success.



In addition to corporate parties, the photo booths are a fun and festive addition to just about any type of event, including weddings, birthday parties, and family reunions.



The brand new photo booth that is now available from Neon Events LTD is an extremely high quality and easy product to use. It features four external LED panels, a 24-inch interactive touch screen, a Canon DSLR camera and an outstanding print quality that rivals professional photo shops. In fact, as an article on the Neon Events LTD website noted, the photo booth has already been featured in many different magazines across the UK.



“We are fortunate to be just one of a handful of companies in the country to stock a photo booth made out of steel,” the article said, adding that unlike the more common and flimsy aluminium frames, the photo booth from Neon Events LTD is built to handle as many as eight people at once.



“You can completely customise your booth with either LED lights on the outside in a static colour or alternating colours. There's also an option to use our stunning graphics or completely customise it with your company’s logo and branding.”



The photo booths are manned by the company’s “Booth Butlers” who are there to assist party goers if necessary, but overall the booth is operated by the guests through the easy-to-use touch screen. The booth will take either three or four photos, and the prints will be ready in a mere 11 seconds.



Anybody who would like to learn more about the new photo booth hire service is welcome to visit the Neon Events LTD website at any time; there, they can read about the state-of-the-art photo booth, as well as the many other types of equipment the company has for hire.



About Neon Events LTD

Neon Events LTD are a leading event equipment hire provider operating out of both Liverpool and Cambridge in the United Kingdom. The company aims to bring the most innovative and exquisite products to the market before anyone else. They have worked with some of the biggest companies, universities and local authorities nationally. For more information, please visit http://www.neonevents.co.uk/