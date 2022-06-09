New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2022 -- The Latest Released Neon Gas market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Neon Gas market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Neon Gas market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Airgas, Inc. (United States), Air Liquide S.A. (France), Linde AG (Germany), The Messer Group GmbH (Germany), Praxair Technology, Inc. (United Kingdom), Cryoin Engineering Ltd. (Ukraine), Proton Gases (India) Private Limited (India), Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC (United States), Air Products (United States), Chemicals, Inc. (United States).



Definition:

Neon gas refers to a noble gas. It is a chemical element that is found to exhibit chemical inertness on account of its unique atomic structure. There are various applications of neon gas including holography, spectroscopy, optical demonstrations, barcode scanning, sensing and alignment, and interferometer applications. This extremely unreactive gas has an extensive range of usage in non-reactive applications. The Neon gas has greater refrigerating ability than helium and it is also an ideal refrigerant in certain applications. Lighting and imaging applications will help to boost the global neon gas market.



Market Trends:

Growing Prominence of Repackaging and Customized Gas Formulations

High Demand for Cryogenic Applications



Market Drivers:

Perennial Demand from Lighting and Imaging Applications

Rising Demand Various Industrial Applications such as Electronics and Semiconductor



Market Opportunities:

Huge Opportunity in the Display Manufacturing Market



The Global Neon Gas Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Low-purity Product, High-purity Product, Ultra-high Purity Product), Application (Lighting and Imaging, Cryogenics, Semiconductor, LCD, Television Tubes & Wave Meter Tubes, Lasers, Others), End User Industry (Aerospace & Aircraft, Automotive & Transportation Equipment, Electronics, Healthcare, Others), Supply Mode (Cylinders, Tonnage, Bulk Supply)



Global Neon Gas market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Key Market Developments:



On 6th Feb 2019, Air Liquide and Airgas have acquired TA Corporate Holdings, Inc., a large independent distributor of industrial gases and welding supplies serving various geographies in the United States.

On 8th November 2018, Praxair, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Linde plc has declared that it will increase nitrogen capacity at its facility under construction in Pyeongtaek, South Korea to meet growing demand at Samsung's semiconductor manufacturing complex. With this expansion, Praxair's total investment in Pyeongtaek will be approximately 600 million dollars.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

-To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Neon Gas market by value and volume.

-To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Neon Gas

-To showcase the development of the Neon Gas market in different parts of the world.

-To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Neon Gas market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

-To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Neon Gas

-To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Neon Gas market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



