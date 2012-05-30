Neonatal Ventilator Market in India 2012 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2012 -- Indian neonatal ventilator market in India is poised to grow at a healthy rate as more and more hospitals and nursing homes develop specialized child care units. Also, the budget allocation towards the overall healthcare sector is also in an increasing mode resulting in better infrastructural facilities all across the country.



The report begins with an introduction to the overall ventilator market and defines the scope of the report. It explains the features of a modern day neonatal ventilator and also the various modes of working of a neonatal ventilator. In the market overview section market size and growth for neonatal ventilators for the Indian market in terms of volume as well as value is depicted. Furthermore the report focuses on the purchase criteria for neonatal ventilators, market segmentation and also the demand for neonatal ventilators-region wise.



In the next section the drivers and challenges has been highlighted. Drivers include increase in number of hospitals, which in turn would require more number of neonatal ventilators in future. Better technological advancements will act as a driver for the neonatal market in India. As India suffers from high mortality rate compared to other developing nations- should trigger purchase of neonatal ventilators so as to reduce the deaths of new born babies. Also, as the country places more emphasis on the healthcare segment in this budget, it is likely to see strengthening of the government hospital infrastructure. Moreover, the number of babies taking birth in hospitals and nursing homes is showing an increasing trend so demand for neonatal ventilators is likely to increase. Challenges identified include poor quality of machines used which hamper the growth of the market. Also, as the government is not strict about the import of neonatal ventilators in India, no tab is kept on the quality. Furthermore, due to currency fluctuation the profit margin of the manufacturer takes a hit.



Trends identified include use of universal ventilators by small clinics and mini hospitals as it can serve both adult as well as neonates. Thus, the hospital can save on money as well as space. Also, companies are finding various ways and means to figure out the point of differentiation and get better market share. Also, more competition from the local manufacturers has prompted reduction in prices of the neonatal ventilators.



The competition section begins with a Porter’s five forces model which analyses the dynamics of the market. The competition section also has a bubble chart which provides the relative positions of the players based on their revenue, net profit and asset value. The major players in the market have been profiled which includes a financial summary for each of the players. Key ratios and key contacts are also listed. The last section offers strategic recommendations for the players in the neonatal ventilator market.



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/78733/neonatal-ventilator-market-in-india-2012.html