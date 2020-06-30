NEOPON Launches Kickstarter Campaign for Its New Flexible Earphones!

Seoul Korea -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2020 -- NEOPON has proudly announced that it is launching its remarkable new flexible earphones for the earphone users worldwide. The tech-company has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds and support for this project, and it is welcoming generous backing by the community. These AI powered flexible earphones are called NEOPON 2, and they are already creating a major buzz around the world.



Following are some of the main technical specifications for NEOPON 2:



Bluetooth v5.2

Charging case with a C-type fast charger

Voice Services Support for Amazon Alexa Voice Service, Google Assistant, SIRI and more

Flexible hook and cable

10mm sized speaker

Special Mic

Comfortable shape earbuds

Battery life of 6 hours per charge and the case gives an additional 20 hours

Stylish black color



"With NEOPON 2, users can experience premium sound on a comfortable and easy-to-adjust device, and we are welcoming them to become a part of this Kickstarter to become the first ones to get their hands on these earphones." Said Neo Lee, the CEO of NEOPON, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. Neo is the founder and CEO of NEOPON since 2014, and he holds patents of 10 inventions to his credit.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at:

www.kickstarter.com/projects/neopon/neopon-2-flexible-earphones-for-every-ear and all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will play a major role in the production of these headphones. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 10,000, while the company is offering these headphones along with a wide range of rewards for the backers with worldwide shipping for supporting this campaign. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About This Project

NEOPON 2 are the latest AI powered cutting-edge flexible earphones for the next generation of tech-lovers worldwide. These headphones are the invention of NEOPON, a tech-company with a CEO having 10 patented inventions. The company is currently raising funds for this project on Kickstarter and is welcoming generous support.



