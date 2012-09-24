Neostem Inc. (NYSEAMEX:NBS) Investor Alert: Executive Pay Under Investigation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2012 -- Certain officers and directors of Neostem Inc. are currently under investigation concerning whether they breached their fiduciary duties by paying certain top officials at Neostem Inc. excessive compensation.



Investors who are current long-term stockholders of shares of Neostem Inc. (NYSEAMEX:NBS), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain directors and officers of Neostem Inc. harmed the company by agreeing to pay certain of Neostem’s senior officers and executives excessive compensation.



Neostem Inc. (NYSEAMEX:NBS) reported that its Total Revenue rose from $0.08 million in 2008 to $73.72 million in 2011.



However, its Net Loss increased from $9.24 million in 2008 to $47.77 million in 2011. Shares of Neostem Inc. (NYSEAMEX:NBS) fell from as high as $3.41 per share in May 2010 to as low as $0.34 per share in April 2012.



The total compensation of its CEO rose from over $803,000 in 2010 to over $3.64 million in 2011.



Those who are current long-term stockholders of Neostem Inc. (NYSEAMEX:NBS) shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Joelle Day

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com