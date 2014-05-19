Edmonton, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Under eye bags, lax skin and wrinkles have typically been a challenge for cosmetic dermatologists & cosmetic surgeons to improve, even with surgery, which not everyone wants, or the very latest in laser technology. However there is now a very unique product that has been developed to be used at home, which smoothes out under eye bags and wrinkles around the eyes. It is called Neotensil™ and is described as a daily under-eye reshaping system.



As part of his mission to highlight the very latest and best new products to be developed in cosmetic dermatology & cosmetic surgery, Dr Barry Lycka, as the host of Inside Cosmetic Surgery Today, and renowned Edmonton Cosmetic Dermatologist introduces Neotensil™ to his audience this week. Dr Lycka welcomes a fellow expert in Laser and Cosmetic Dermatology, Dr Mat Avram, who is the Director of the Massachusetts General Hospital Dermatology Laser & Cosmetic Center. Dr Avram has been working with Neotensil ™ during its development, but is not involved with either the company who have developed Neotensil ™ (LivingProof, Inc.) or Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., who are marketing it.



In this in-depth interview, Dr Lycka & Dr Avram begin by considering the problems with existing solutions for under eye bags, lax skin & wrinkles in the under eye area. Dr Avram then introduces Neotensil ™and talks about how easy it is to use it, and the dramatic results that it creates. The two doctors also discuss the team of leading scientists and experts who have developed this unique product, the testing process that has been applied to it, the safety of it, and the results of those tests.



Following its early Spring 2014 launch, Living Proof Neotensil ™ Under-Eye Reshaping Procedure is available for purchase only through authorized medical practices or an appointed international partner.



About Dr Barry A.S. Lycka

Barry A. S. Lycka, Edmonton based Cosmetic Dermatologist, is one of North America's foremost authorities on cosmetic surgery, skin cancer surgery, reconstructive surgery and laser surgery of the skin. He broadcasts the Inside Cosmetic Surgery Today internet talk radio show on webtalkradio.net as an un-biased and detailed source of credible information on cosmetic surgery. He interviews world-leading experts, gets the inside story on the controversial aspects of cosmetic surgery and uncovers & explains new techniques and products. The show continues to grow in popularity with over 7000 downloads a week being made.



For further information on this series or any other questions relating to Cosmetic Dermatology, Dr Lycka can be contacted via his website barrylyckamd.com or by telephone at his Edmonton office.