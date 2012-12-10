NeoTrucks.com Adds New Services for More Accurate and Detailed Truck Price Searches

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2012 -- Neotrucks.com, the truck buying search engine website has added a new service that will show the percentage by which any selected truck falls above or below market price. NeoTrucks.com is a simple-to-use truck search engine that aggregates listings from hundreds of dealer and listing websites with as many as 90 thousand listings added daily.



Truck buyers looking for the most up-to-date, detailed and best truck deals know to start their search with Neotrucks.com. The website is known for its sophisticated search engine that provides up-to-the-minute results with the greatest detail on each truck. The website has now added a new service that brings even greater detail to every search result by allowing users to see the exact percentage above or below the market price a truck is listed.



“Our learning algorithm will calculate the discount percentage on the local level, or it will calculate the discount based on the nationwide price if the market volume is too low,” said a Neotruck.com representative. “We’ve even capped the upper limit at 33 percent to eliminate results that likely represent false data or trucks in severely bad condition in order to protect website users.”



Users can search discount truck deals by preferred brand or location with each result showing detailed information such as year, truck type, category, make, model, price, location and condition. In addition, each result includes mileage, engine specifications and a detailed description of the vehicle. Users can also use their ‘hottest deals’ button to see all discounts for specific model truck deals by location.



Listings also provide a graph where users can see the comparison to other vehicles of the same type and fair-price estimate. The graph can also be used to navigate between listings to find other vehicles that best matches their needs. “Every day we add from 40,000 to 90,000 new listings as we simultaneously remove expired and sold listings,” said the representative. “This insures we have one of the biggest listing databases, which allows us to give the most accurate price estimates based on the current market.” For more information, please visit http://www.neotrucks.com/



About NeoTrucks.com

NeoTrucks.com was started with a desire to create the best and easiest-to-use truck search engine for consumers. The website provides aggregate listings from hundreds of various dealer and listing websites. Every day, they add from 40,000 to 90,000 new listings as well as remove expired and sold listings. The result is the biggest listing database with the most accurate price estimates that are based on the current market.