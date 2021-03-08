Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2021 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Neovasc Inc.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: NVCN stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Neovasc Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: NVCN stocks, concerns whether certain Neovasc officers and directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that the results of COSIRA, Neovasc's clinical study for the Reducer, contained imbalances in missing information present in the control group versus the treatment group, including significant missing information for secondary endpoints but none for the primary endpoint, that the imbalance in missing information indicated that control subjects were aware of their treatment assignment (not blinded) and less inclined to participate in additional data collection, that blinding is critical when studying a placebo-responsive condition such as angina, that the lack of blinding assessment made the primary endpoint difficult to interpret, that, as a result of the foregoing, the FDA was reasonably likely to require additional premarket clinical data, that, as a result, the Company's PMA for Reducer was unlikely to be approved without additional clinical data, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



