Neowin Teaming Up with Leawo to Give License of Leawo Blu-Ray Player for Free Till August 18th

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Neowin.net, a technology news website that actively focuses on Microsoft, Apple, and sometimes Linux, today officially announced the cooperation with Leawo Software, a world-famous multimedia software developer focusing on various solutions like DVD, Blu-ray, video, PPT, etc. to kick off Free License Giveaway Campaign of Leawo Blu-ray Player for all Neowin readers. Neowin promises that “All the Neowin readers can get a licensed copy of this versatile Blu-ray Player for FREE which worth $59.95. It’s a time-limited campaign, meaning that it’s free for all users and visitors for a period of time (from August 16 to August 18).”



As claimed by Neowin’s journalist Razvan Mihai Asmanow Serea, Leawo Blu-ray Player is a full featured Blu-ray Player that supports Blu-ray Discs, Blu-ray ISO files, and Blu-ray (BDMV) as well as all common video and audio formats without the need for additional codecs. Leawo Blu-ray Player not only plays Blu-ray & DVD discs with full disc navigation menu, but also plays Blu-ray & DVD folders, ISO image files and other video files in all formats including WMV, MPEG, MP4, MTS, MKV, FLV, AVI and others. It outputs video at up to 1080p high-definition quality without loss of data and frame, and allows full preservation of all audio tracks (like AC3, DTS, AAC, multi-channel LPCM, TrueHD or DTS-HD sound), subtitle streams, chapter markers and videos.



Furthermore, the region-free feature of the Leawo Blu-ray Player makes it able to play back Blu-ray discs of all region codes, no matter the Blu-ray discs are released in Region A (North America), Region B (Europe and Africa), or Region C (China, Japan, and Russia). Meanwhile, Leawo Blu-ray Player provides permanent free service for movie fans to play back DVD movies, videos (up to 1080P HD videos included) and audios for totally free.



Leawo Blu-ray Player includes all the standard features including dynamic video settings, subtitles selecting, audio track switching, playlists, full-screen playback, brightness, image adjustments (brightness, contrast, saturation), Windows 8 compatibility and more.



The campaign would last until the end of August 18th, 2013, a time-limited giveaway activity. Neowin provides direct download link of this Blu-ray playback software on the campaign page. Also, it allows readers who need this giveaway to visit Leawo Blu-ray Player home page for detailed info about this program.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a world-famous multimedia software developer, dedicated to providing the very best in software products and services to worldwide media fans. Leawo Software products range from Blu-ray HTPC player, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Ripper, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer to other utilities on Win or Mac platform. From August 16th to August 18th, Leawo teams up with Neowin to kick off a Leawo Blu-ray Player Giveaway Campaign. For more information, please visit http://www.neowin.net/news/exclusive-giveaway-leawo-blu-ray-player/.