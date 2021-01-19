Nepal's Popular Music Artist Bses Slwl I. Releases New Song with MiNP Records

New Baneshwor, Nepal -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2021 -- MiNP records in association with Bses Slwl I is pleased to announce the release of latest album Lajalu, a romantic love song backed by soothing melody. Bses Slwl I is popular for his hit singles such as "Beautiful Girl" and "Yesterday" in 2013, "Forever Single" in 2014, "Keep on Keeping on", "SuperHero" in 2015, "HY12M" in 2016 and many more. Bses Slwl I is constantly collaborating with various artists, singers and rappers especially with BiV1 (Bibek Basnet), yet another talented artist from the industry.



Bses Slwl I has gained immense popularity as the youngest music stars in Nepal and was nominated for major Talent of the Year 2014 Awards and two nominations for National Award. Bses won the First Runner-up for his song "Yesterday" in 2014 and "SuperHero feat Satu RJ" as Best Song of the Year in 2015. Lajalu released by MiNP Records has already garnered rave reviews from the industry and has surely impressed his fans from across country. Bses Slwl is also popular on social media platforms with lots of followers on Twitter, Facebook, etc. The new album is out now on major streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music as well as the official web channels.



To know more visit https://bisheshsilwal.com.np/ and https://linktr.ee/bsesslwli



About Bishesh Silwal

Bishesh Silwal is an artist, music producer and rapper from Kathmandu, Nepal. Born on January 29, 2000, Bishesh goes by the popularity name Bses Slwl I. Bses started his music career in 2011 with hit singles such as Maybe Baby, Beautiful Girl, etc. which brought him fame and also an Award for Top Billboard Artist Nepal. Inspired by his singer mother who used to teach him devotional songs in the childhood, Bishesh took to music at a very young age and continued pursuing his passion.



Santosh Basnet – MiNP Records

Address: New Baneshwor, Kathmandu, Nepal

Phone: +9779811032862

Email: hello@minprecords.com

Website: https://minprecords.com