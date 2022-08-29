Winifred Adams Sits Down with Award-Winning Author, Brad Olsen in a Special 3-Part Series to Discuss Antarctica and Anunnaki

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2022 -- Thursday August 25th, 2022 10am PST, 1pm EST kicks off Part II in this series exploring Anunnaki, Nephilim, ancient energy techniques, the hidden bases under Antarctica, ancient civilizations and Brad Olsen's daring and comprehensive books series Beyond Esoteric, on Making Life Brighter, on the VoiceAmerica Variety Channel, with Winifred Adams.



Winifred Adams, leading Medical Intuitive and worldwide radio show host, sits down with award-winning author/researcher Brad Olsen to discuss his trilogy, Beyond Esoteric Series.



Brad has been seen on Ancient Aliens, Gaia Tv and Contact in the Desert.



In this special 3-part series including an exclusive (part III on Winifred Adams Patreon Channel), Winifred sits down with the author of Modern Esoteric, Future Esoteric, and Beyond Esoteric, Brad Olsen. Brad's work sheds light on the bases in Antarctica along with ancient energy practices and secrets only now being revealed again in this now-time continuum. Tune in and catch the archives on Winifred's Channel, Making Life Brighter, on VoiceAmerica.com on the Variety Channel.



Making Life Brighter Radio is your choice for education, inspiration and entertainment, "Preparing the People and the Planet for The Golden Age.https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2366/making-life-brighter"



