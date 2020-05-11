Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Nephrology Devices Market (Device Type - Lithotripter, Dialysis Instrument, Hemodialysis Water Treatment Systems, Dialysis Catheter, and Other Device Types): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025."



Growing Prevalence of Chronic Kidney Diseases Worldwide



The growing prevalence of chronic kidney diseases worldwide drives the growth of the nephrology devices market. As per the National Kidney Foundation, around 10% of the population is affected by chronic kidney disease. The increasing geriatric population promotes the growth of the market. The geriatric population is more prone to kidney diseases. It is estimated that one in five men and one in four women have chronic kidney disease among the people in the age group of 65 and 74 globally.



Additionally, innovation in nephrology devices and growing healthcare expenditure will augment the growth of the nephrology devices market. For instance, research on home hemodialysis treatment options for patients with kidney issues.



Rise in Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries



Home hemodialysis enables patients to have dialysis at their home. The increasing awareness about the advantages of nephrology devices such as minimized treatment and recovery time among renal disease patients stimulates the growth of the nephrology devices market.



Further, the rise in demand for minimally invasive surgeries led to the development of the nephrology devices market. The minimally invasive robotic surgeries enable to remove the part of the kidney with greater precision than traditional laparoscopic surgery. On the flip side, the high cost of the devices hinders the growth of the nephrology devices market. Moreover, advancement in nephrological devices creates numerous opportunities for the growth of the nephrology devices market.



"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026. The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on Nephrology Devices Market is Included in the Report for Free."



North America is Expected to have a Dominant Share



Geographically, the global nephrology devices market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to have a dominant share in the global nephrology devices market. The easy availability of nephrology devices in North America drives the growth of the market in the region. In the U.S. chronic kidney disease treatment exceeds $48 billion per year.



The increasing geriatric population which is susceptible to have nephrological disorders led to the expansion of the market in North America. As per U.S. Census Bureau Report 2018, it is estimated that by 2035 there will be 78 million people aged over 65. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow in the global nephrology devices market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period.



The growing awareness about the use of nephrology devices and the rising life science industry in Asia-Pacific contribute to the growth of the nephrology devices market in the Asia-Pacific. Europe has significant growth opportunities in the global nephrology devices market. The presence of leading market players and rising advanced healthcare infrastructure in Europe led to the expansion of the European nephrology devices market.



