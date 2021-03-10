New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2021 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Nephrostomy Devices Market valued at USD 831.8 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1.51 billion by the year 2026 at a CAGR of 7.7%. Nephrostomy devices are used in treating the blocked ureters of the kidney and also to restore the urine flow from blocked ureters for better functioning of the organ. Blocked ureters cause a rise in the pressure in the kidneys that causes further damage to kidneys such as hydronephrosis. It is caused due to the blocked ureters. Ideally, nephrostomy catheters are used for the treatment. Rise incidences of hydronephrosis are expected to boost for nephrostomy devices market.



However, the increase in the geriatric population, ovarian, and prostate cancers are expected to fuel the market in the forecast period. Nephrostomy is regarded as a first-line treatment for patients suffering from kidney stones larger than 2 cm. However, high expenditure of therapy, alternative substitutes for nephrostomy, and the procedure being slightly painful these factors are likely to restrain the market growth.



Further key findings from the report suggest



In 2016 the Biotherapy Researchers and Researchers of Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey had conducted a study to evaluate the safe use of Nephrostomy Tube for Delivering chemotherapy. During the study, a nephrostomy tube was temporarily inserted into the patient's body, and after surgery, the patient received either chemotherapy or biotherapy, like Bacillus Calmette–Guérin was directly given to the kidney for killing the tumor cells.



ConvertX has modernized the procedure for nephrostomy earlier; a catheter was placed to drain urine into a bag, and then after few days, the catheter was, and then a stent was placed, but ConvertX was designed to have the stent delivered during catheter placement and is expanded after drainage is complete. The catheter transforms into a stent quickly without the need for fluoroscopy or sedating the patient the stent functions like other existing ureteral stents



Cook Medical had launched Ultraxx Nephrostomy Balloon Catheter. It was used to dilate the musculofascia, renal capsule, and parenchyma and to maintain a percutaneous nephrostomy tract. Radiopaque markers were used that indicate the proximal and the distal end of the balloon. The balloon is designed with the burst pressure of 20 atm.



Boston Scientific Corporation, in the year 2018, had launched LithoVue Empower Retrieval Deployment Device globally; it was designed to be used with the LithoVue.I t is a Single-Use Digital Flexible Ureteroscope that also contains a compatible nitinol retrieval basket that enables the urologists to operate a ureteroscope and basket simultaneously while retrieving kidney stones via flexible ureteroscopy.



Drainage tube have held a significant market share of about 21.8% in the year 2018 as these tubes are essential in draining out the urine from the body the is likely to grow in the forecast period owing to the rise in the kidney related disorders globally



Based on the regions, the report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Competitive Terrain:



The global Nephrostomy Devices market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Nephrostomy Devices market are listed below:



Boston Scientific Corp (U.S.), Teleflex, Inc. (U.S.), Cardinal Health (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Cook Medical (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Coloplast Group (Denmark), Olympus Corp (Japan), Argon Medical (U.S.), and Uresil LLC (U.S.), are the key players of the Nephrostomy Devices market.



Products Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)



Guidewires



Drainage Tubes



Nephrostomy Catheters



Sheath Dilators



Others



End use (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)



Hospitals



Emergency Clinics



Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)



Specialty Clinics



Radical Features of the Nephrostomy Devices Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Nephrostomy Devices market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Nephrostomy Devices industry



About Reports and Data:



Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.