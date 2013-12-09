Neptune Pine Raises $500K on Kickstarter for Most Connected Smartwatch

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- Montreal based startup, Neptune Computer, has raised over $500,000 on the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter for production of its flagship product, the Neptune Pine smartwatch.



The company achieved this milestone in just 16 days, after surpassing its original goal of $100,000 in 27 hours. In total close to 2000 backers have contributed to the project.



Because of the volume of support received on Kickstarter, the Neptune Pine achieved all of the original stretch goals of the campaign. These include:



-Designing a stylish new strap for the smartwatch

-Enabling the Pine to support CDMA networks such as Bell, Virgin Mobile, Verizon, Sprint, Telus and Solo

-Designing scratch-resistant glass specially tailored to the device and including scratch protectors for Kickstarter backers

-Developing a NFC version of the Pine with 8GB of storage



“It has been amazing to see the public’s reaction to our campaign. We are so grateful to those who have supported us. Huge thanks to all our backers” said Neptune’s 19-year-old founder and CEO, Simon Tian.



The Neptune Pine’s Kickstarter campaign continues for another 16 days.



The company has announced the next stretch goal at $600K, which will be built-in support for Swype keyboard.



To set up an interview with company personnel or to schedule a live demo of the Pine media should contact Jackson Wightman at (514) 605-9255.



About the Neptune Pine Kickstarter campaign

The Neptune Pine Kickstarter campaign was launched to raise enough money to fund a project that will help build a state-of-the-art, independent and easy to use smartwatch. The inventors of the Neptune Pine have already raised $500,000 to help them meet their goal. For more information, please visit http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/neptune/neptune-pine-smartwatch-reinvented



Media Contact:

Jackson Wightman

(514) 605 9255

pr@neptunepine.com