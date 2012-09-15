Neptune Technologies and Bioressources Inc.: Ingredients Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2012 -- Synopsis

Neptune Technologies and Bioressources Inc.: Ingredients Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, business description, SWOT analysis, Key Employees, key facts, information on products and services, key Employee biographies, details of locations and subsidiaries, plus information on key news events affecting the company.



Summary

Canadean's "Neptune Technologies and Bioressources Inc.: Ingredients Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report" is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Neptune Technologies and Bioressources Inc."



Canadean's "Neptune Technologies and Bioressources Inc.: Ingredients Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report" report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Canadean strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Neptune Technologies and Bioressources Inc." for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- Provides data on company financial performance.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, prospects, key employees, locations and subsidiaries.



Reasons To Buy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Neptune Technologies and Bioressources Inc."

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors’ businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Neptune Technologies and Bioressources Inc. (Neptune) manufactures and formulates marine omega-3 phospholipids. The company researches, develops, produces and commercializes value added natural marine products composed of marine omega-3 phospholipids and antioxidants. It develops proprietary and potent health ingredients from underexploited marine biomasses, such as krill, with its patented extraction process Neptune OceanExtract. The company markets its krill oils products under the trademarks Neptune Krill Oil (NKO) and ECO Krill Oil (EKO). Neptune also offers protein concentrate under the brand name of Neptune Krill Aquatein (NKA). The company manages its operations through two subsidiaries Acasti Pharma Inc. (Acasti Pharma) and NeuroBioPharm Inc. (NeuroBioPharm). It sells its products in over 30 countries. Neptune is headquartered in Laval, Quebec, Canada.



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/89060/neptune-technologies-and-bioressources-inc-ingredients-company-profile-swot-and-financial-report.html